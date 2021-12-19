Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings into Theaters with $587M Global Debut from 61 Markets

MJ (Zendaya) prepares to freefall with Spider-man in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters in 61 markets across the world this weekend, taking a $587.2 million global debut—the third-highest opening weekend of all-time.

Domestically, it took the film three days to outperform the theatrical run of every other individual title released in the entirety of 2020 and 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $253 million from 4,336 locations in North America, registering the third-highest opening weekend of all-time behind 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($357M) and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ($257M).

The film’s global launch represents the best opening weekend in Sony’s (formerly Columbia Pictures) history. Its $334.2 million overseas haul from nearly 39 thousand screens across 60 international markets providing a sorely-needed lifeline for a theatrical exhibition sector still enduring the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the same batch of overseas markets, No Way Home‘s debut surpassed fellow pandemic-era hits like Venom: Let There Be Carnage by 183%, No Time To Die by 113%, and F9 by 210%.

Audience reaction is providing further momentum, with a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 99% (critics rating of 94%) and exit-polling of 5.0 for General audiences from ComScore’s PosTrack.

Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures, stating, “This weekend’s historic Spider-Man: No Way Home results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve. All of us at Sony Pictures, are deeply grateful to the fabulous talent, both in front of and behind the camera, that produced such a landmark film. Thanks to their brilliant work, this Christmas everyone can enjoy the big screen gift of 2021’s mightiest Super Hero —your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Western Europe brought in $113 million, despite operational disruptions in markets such as Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands due to the Omicron Covid-19 variant. The UK leads the region with a five-day haul of $41.4 million, followed by Frame ($17.8M), Italy ($13M), Germany ($11.4M) and Spain ($10.4M). Cinemas in Eastern Europe earned $26.9 million, led by a $17.4 million bow in Russia and followed by strong results in the Ukraine ($2.4M) and Turkey ($1.4M).

“The anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home has completely exceeded our expectations,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, the second-biggest exhibition circuit in the world and parent company of Regal, in a statement. “We are just as excited as our moviegoers to see our favorite webslinger back on the big screen at Regal and we would like to thank our friends at Sony for delivering another amazing tentpole. We are also seeing record results at our UK and Central Europe locations helping show that the theatrical experience is one that cannot be replicated. Watching the movie on the big screen with the great sound, surrounded by numerous movie fans is the experience we all want to have.”

The film earned $79.5 million in Latin America, led by Mexico’s biggest opening weekend of all-time with $32.4M (5-day). Other top performers in the region include Brazil ($17.9M), Argentina ($6.8M), Peru ($4.4M), Colombia ($3.7M), Ecuador ($3.7M), and Bolivia ($1.5M). The Central America market combined for a $4.8 million haul, the third-highest of all-time.

“Spider-Man fans proved they are some of the most enthusiastic moviegoers with their record-breaking support of the film’s debut around the world, making this live-action multiverse an international sensation that must be seen on the big screen,” said Justin McDaniel, SVP of Global Content at Cinemark, the third-biggest circuit in North America and one of the leading cinema chains in Latin America. “After delivering Cinemark’s best-ever domestic opening-night box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently tracking to the company’s second-biggest opening-weekend box office of all time, not only in our U.S. theatres but across Latin America, as well. Additionally, moviegoers are seeking the ultimate Super Hero experience with ticket sales significantly over-indexing in our Cinemark XD auditoriums. We are proud to work alongside our partners at Sony to deliver the incomparable in-theatre experience and are thrilled with the phenomenal success of their latest film.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home has yet to receive a release date in China, but is already off to a stellar start in the region. South Korea, which recently instituted a 10pm curfew for cinemas due to the rise of the Omicron variant, leads the region with a $23.7 million haul. India recorded its second-highest debut for a Hollywood title with $18.2 million. Other top performers in the region include Indonesia ($8.2M), Taiwan ($7.3M), Hong Kong ($6.3M), and Malaysia ($5.1M).

Markets in the Middle East combined for $19.8 million, including the top opening weekend of all-time in Saudi Arabia ($5.2M) and strong performances in the UAE ($4.1M), Israel ($2.7M), Egypt ($1.3M), and Kuwait ($1.2M).

Oceania is led by Australia’s $18.7 million, the third-highest debut of all-time in the market, followed by $2.3 million from New Zealand.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue its overseas pull-ou through the coming weeks. Upcoming markets include Thailand (December 23), Japan (January 7), the Philippines (January 8), Slovakia (January 13), and Norway (January 14).