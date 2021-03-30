Spotlight Cinema Networks Signs Contract Extension with Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

PRESS RELEASE —

Cinema advertising company Spotlight Cinema Networks announced a contract extension Tuesday with Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, including 88 more Cinépolis screens.

By April, Spotlight will be represented at all 218 Cinépolis domestic screens across 23 locations, including Cinépolis Chelsea in New York City. Spotlight’s national theater network currently encompasses more than 1,200 screens at nearly 300 locations.

“The additional screens joining our portfolio, with key market representation, will be very attractive to our advertising community as audiences return to the cinema and enjoy films the way they were meant to be viewed: on the big screen,” Spotlight Cinema Networks President Michael Sakin said in a press release

“Although many advertisers took a break from cinema advertising in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as vaccinations become more widespread, we’re looking forward to the reemergence of cinema experiences nationwide with Cinépolis as a key component to our strategy.”

“We are truly excited about extending our partnership with Spotlight Cinema Networks,” Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas CEO Luis Olloqui added. “As our theatres reopen and moviegoers return to cinemas, we are confident we will be providing quality in-theatre programming that matches our unrivaled moviegoing experiences.”