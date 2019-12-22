Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Earns $198M Overseas / $373.5M Global Weekend

Disney’s sequel Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker launched with an estimated $198.0M overseas and $373.5M global opening weekend, but that was noticeably down from the prior two installments.

It represents the 17th-biggest global weekend of all time, which would be terrific news for just about any other movie. However, it was down from 2015’s The Force Awakens with $528.9M (4th-biggest) and 2017’s The Last Jedi with $450.8M (8th-biggest).

Debuting in 52 markets, Rise‘s top territories were the U.K. with $26.8M, Germany with $21.8M, France with $15.2M, Japan with $14.6M, and Australia with $12.6M.

The film only started with $12.1M in China, a particularly sharp downturn for arguably the most important non-domestic market. 2015’s The Force Awakens opened with $52.3M there, while 2017’s The Last Jedi opened with $28.1M there.

This page will be updated on Monday with further statistics, once weekend actuals come in.