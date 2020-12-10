Steve Sapp Joins National CineMedia (NCM) As Senior Vice President, Digital Out-of-Home Sales To Lead The Company’s New NCM/DOOH Group

PRESS RELEASE —

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dec. 10, 2020-– National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., today announced that sales and marketing executive Steve Sapp has joined the company in the new role of Senior Vice President, Digital Out-of-Home Sales to lead its NCM/DOOH group, based in New York.

NCM/DOOH was created to further unite brands with the power of movies by extending movie-centric entertainment content, trivia, and advertising beyond theaters to a variety of complementary venues. NCM is now able to combine the strengths and effectiveness of Cinema, Digital, and Place-Based media together to create innovative, integrated campaigns that engage movie fans anytime and anywhere.

Sapp has a unique combination of expertise in both the DOOH and cinema advertising spaces, joining NCM from Gas Station TV (GSTV), where he had served as Senior Vice President, National Sales since 2014. Prior to this, he worked as Director of Sales with adMarketplace, a search advertising technology company. Before expanding his career into digital advertising, Sapp spent seven years in Cinema at Screenvision as Vice President, National Sales. His past media experience also includes brand licensing as the Director of Licensing & Business Development with Motorsports Authentics (MA),the licensing and merchandising arm of NASCAR, responsible for the creation and mass distribution of licensed merchandise and apparel. He began his advertising sales career in newspapers, working in a variety of positions with leading companies including The Charlotte Observer, the Newspaper National Network (NNN), and The Washington Post.

Sapp holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Advertising from West Virginia University’s Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism.

National CineMedia (NCM)’s Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Felenstein said, “Movie fans are everywhere, and brands are looking to reach this young, diverse, cord-cutting audience beyond the big screen. We created our new NCM/DOOH group to find new ways to continue to reach and engage with movie fans wherever they are, and Steve is the perfect person to lead that charge. His deep understanding of both the out-of-home and cinema platforms will help advertisers create compelling, integrated, movie-centric programs across a variety of screens and venues, and I’m proud to welcome him to the NCM team.”