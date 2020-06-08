Texas’ Strike + Reel Reopens at 50% Capacity

Image courtesy: Strike + Reel

The Garland, Texas bowling and cinema venue Strike + Reel has reopened with a mixture of recent and classic films at $4 per ticket.

The classic films offered include Jurassic Park, Jaws, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Goonies, and E.T. More recent titles comprise films playing shortly before the mid-March shutdown, including 1917, Knives Out, Dolittle, Bloodshot, The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Strike + Reel is asking customers which films they want to see on the big screen by voting for one of 11 movies at https://conta.cc/30jRG5b. One winner will receive a own private screening of the movie with family and friends. Options include The Wizard of Oz, Rocky, The Shawshank Redemption, Ghostbusters, Frozen, Mean Girls, The Sandlot, Sex in the City, The Big Lebowski, Dirty Dancing, and High School Musical. Private rentals have proven a way for some cinemas to bring in a limited number of customers during this period of transition, where some theaters are open but there are no first-run films to program.

As Boxoffice PRO has covered in recent weeks, Texas has been the first state in North America to see a somewhat large-scale reopening of theaters. Starting in May, chains including EVO Entertainment and San Antonio-based Santikos Entertainment, ShowBiz Cinemas, Star Cinema Grill, and Cinergy Entertainment began to open their doors; Cinemark, which is based in Texas, will begin a phased reopening with five Dallas cinemas on June 19.