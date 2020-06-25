Studio Movie Grill Announces Phase 3 of Reopening

Image Courtesy of Studio Movie Grill

Texas-based drive-in chain Studio Movie Grill has announced Phase 3 of their reopening plan. The company, as previously announced, moves into Phase 2 tomorrow with the reopening of eight theaters across Texas, California, Georgia, and Florida. Phase 1, initiated on June 19, saw the reopening of three SMG locations in Texas.

In Phase 3, SMG will open three additional Texas locations (Arlington Lincoln Square, Dallas Spring Valley and Plano); two in Georgia (Alpharetta Holcomb Bridge and Duluth); Simi Valley in California; College Park in Indiana; and Tampa in Florida.

“We are thrilled to have begun safely welcoming guests back to movies on the big screen at SMG Theaters,” said founder/CEO Brian Schultz. “If this past weekend in Texas is any indication, we are incredibly encouraged by attendance and guests indicating their strong desire to return to the theater. This is my life’s passion and family business. We are naturally anxious to emerge from this difficult time and provide an unparalleled experience that promises to be even better than before.”

Health and safety measures adopted by SMG include:

50% capacity, with social distancing room built into the seating plan.

Contactless mobile purchases for tickets and F&B

Health check and mask requirements for team members

More information on SMG’s safety procedures can be found here.

Studio Movie Grill has also introduced several new perks and features since reopening, including the ability to earn loyalty points on F&B purchases; take-out and delivery of the full SMG menu via GrubHub, with a limited-time bonus of two free tickets with every order; and discounted tickets, including the $1 Children’s Summer Series and free screenings of Michael B. Jordan-starrer Just Mercy.

Since going into Phase 2, Studio Movie Grill also began offering private auditorium rentals. “The response to our private auditorium rentals has been off-the-charts,” said Tonya Mangels, head of revenue and marketing, said. “Guests can book an entire auditorium for only $200, no added ticket fees or minimums. Our goal is to make it safe, simple, and exceed expectations. SMG is offering numerous choices in our experience, ensuring guests are comfortable in returning to movies.”