Studio Movie Grill Announces Phase 2 of Theater Re-Openings

Studio Movie Grill has announced that eight locations in Texas, California, Georgia, and Florida will reopen on June 26. Those theaters will join one cinema in North Texas, one in East Texas, and another in Houston, all three opening on Friday, June 19 as the chain’s first phase of reopening. In its latest press release, Studio Movie Grill reiterated that more theater re-opening announcements will take place on a weekly basis.

The SMG locations reopening on June 26 are:

Arlington Lincoln Square, Texas

Dallas Royal Lane, Texas

Pearland, Texas

Rocklin, California

Bakersfield, California

Marietta, Georgia

Seminole, Florida

Sunset Walk, Florida

Information on Studio Movie Grill’s safety and sanitation procedures can be found on their website. To facilitate contactless forms of payment, SMG has made tickets, food, beverages, and “most standard bar drinks” available to order through its app. Tickets can also be purchased via app (SMG’s app, Fandango, or Atom) on self-service kiosks.

SMG will also be making auditoria available for rental to groups for the price of $200 apiece. In doing so, they join other theaters that have begun offering private rentals during the transition to full reopening.

“We are ecstatic to safely welcome guests back to the thrill of movies on the big screen at SMG Theaters,” said SMG founder and CEO Brian Schultz. “Aligning with our vision to make a positive impact, we are proudly donating 10% of ticket, food and beverage proceeds from opening weekend (6/19-21) to the SMG One Story Fund,” to support team members still affected by furlough.

The last several days have seen a spate of reopening announcements. Regal and Cineworld will reopen on July 10 (barring Cineworld’s Ireland, Scotland, and Wales locations), Malco will begin a phased reopening on June 15, and AMC plans to be open globally by July.