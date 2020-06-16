Regal, Cineworld to Begin Re-Opening Theaters on July 10

U.K.-based Cineworld and its U.S. subsidiary Regal, have become the latest chains to announce a cinema reopening date.

Both Regal and Cineworld—specifically, the latter’s England locations—will begin reopening on Friday, July 10. In the case of Regal, the “majority” of theaters will open on July 10, with the remainder opening on July 24.

The official statement from Cineworld says that the chain will open its cinemas “across England” on July 10, with reopening dates for Ireland, Scotland, and Wales not yet announced.

“Research shows how much people miss the cinemas. We are thrilled to be back,” said Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger in a statement. “With the great movies ahead including Mulan, Tenet, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Woman 1984, No Time to Die, Black Widow, Soul, Top Gun: Maverick, and many more, we at Regal are committed as always to be the best place to watch a movie.”

While waiting for those films to hit theaters, both Regal and Cineworld will offer repertory content; at Regal, those tickets will be priced at a discounted $5 for adults and $3 for children. Guests who purchase a Regal gift card between June 19 and June 25 will receive a $15 concessions voucher.

Safety precautions can be read on Cineworld and Regal’s website. Regal will require employees and patrons to wear masks “where required by state or county mandate” and will, where similarly required, limit seating capacity to 50 percent. There is no mention in the Cineworld guidelines of a cinema cap. Regal will enact mobile F&B ordering and will sanitize auditoria and seats using Ultra Low Volume (ULV) Foggers.

A phased reopening strategy has also been adopted by Cinemark, Malco, Marcus, and Studio Movie Grill, all of which are kicking off a gradual reopening schedule in June. Last week, leading North American exhibitor AMC announced that they plan to have all their theaters globally (including the U.K., with Odeon Cinemas) open by July, though a specific date has not been set.

