Studio Movie Grill Fundraises to Support Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Image courtesy Studio Movie Grill

Texas-based dine-in chain Studio Movie Grill has partnered with the American Red Cross in their relief efforts to assist those affected by Hurricane Ian.

From Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of a large popcorn at any Studio Movie Grill location will go to the American Red Cross to help Floridians who are suffering as a result of the Hurricane. While Studio Movie Grill has two locations in Florida—one in Seminole, one in Kissimmee—all SMG locations across their seven-state footprint (California, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania) will be participating in the initiative.

In their 20-plus years of operation, Studio Movie Grill has made community engagement a key component of their overall brand. In addition to individual theaters regularly lending support to local charities, SMG has hosted 45,000-plus guests through their Movies + Meals program, for which they collaborate with local non-profits.