Studio Movie Grill Further Expands its Movies + Meals Program with DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio’s Abominable

PRESS RELEASE

Dallas, TX – September 10, 2019: Studio Movie Grill announced that Universal Pictures has offered multiple screenings of DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio’s new animated feature film Abominable (in theaters 9/27/19) in support of SMG’s Movies+Meals program.

In keeping with its mission to open hearts and minds, one story at a time, SMG AccessTM launched nationwide last summer and is the only theater-loyalty program focused on positively impacting underserved children and local community members. Through their purchases, alongside rewards, loyal SMG guests are able to assist SMG outreach in offering movies and meals to local non-profits and underresourced community members with the hope of harnessing the power of movies to inspire and change lives. Since the program’s inception, multiple studios have joined the movement, offering screenings and giving SMG the opportunity to give back more than 14,000 Movies + Meals in the program’s first year.

Written and directed by Jill Culton, Abominable takes audiences on an epic 2,000-mile adventure from the streets of a Chinese city to the breathtaking Himalayan snowscapes. When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet) encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, she and her friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. The film also stars the voices of Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin and Michelle Wong.

“SMG is thrilled and enormously grateful to announce that Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio have joined us in offering special screenings of Abominable in support of our Movies + Meals program. The film has a wonderful message about helping others and the importance of family and we are so thrilled to be able to bring the film to underserved children in our local communities,” said Lynne McQuaker, SMG’s senior director of PR and outreach.

Said Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic theatrical distribution: “We are delighted to support SMG’s efforts by offering screenings of Abominable to local non-profits providing services to underserved children in their communities and to join SMG guests in supporting purposeful outreach and a loyalty program designed to give back to local community members through Movies + Meals. Abominable celebrates friendships and the importance of family, and we can’t think of a better partner to help spread that message of kindness and empowerment than SMG.”

Studio Movie Grill (SMG) operates 333 screens in 10 states nationwide. For the past 20 years, committed to making a difference in the communities it serves, SMG has contributed millions of dollars as part of its expansive outreach program. SMG’s legacy programs include Special Needs Screenings, its Chefs for Children program and annual Opening Hearts & Minds Award, which strive to help families and acknowledge local heroes. SMG AccessTM further differentiates Studio Movie Grill and allows loyal guests to actively participate in helping support its mission. Going to the movies has never been more meaningful and loyal guests can join SMG on its mission to impact a million lives. More information can be found at https://www.studiomoviegrill.com/