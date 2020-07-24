STX to Release Greenland Overseas Before Domestic

STX Entertainment moved disaster thriller Greenland from August 14 to September 25 for a domestic theatrical release Friday, while opening in several overseas markets prior.

The title will open in Belgium on July 29 (where cinemas were allowed to reopen starting July 1), France on August 5 (where cinemas were allowed to reopen starting June 22), and Scandinavia on August 12 (where cinemas were allowed to reopen in Norway starting May 7 and Denmark starting May 21).

This follows the strategy of recent STX action comedy The Gentleman which opened overseas in several territories before its January 24 domestic release, including the United Arab Emirates on December 19, Australia on December 26, the U.K. on January 1, and January 2 in New Zealand. That film earned $78.7M overseas and $36.2M domestic, for a $114.9M global total.

Greenland stars Gerard Butler as a father trying to save his family from a comet hurtling towards Earth. It’s still slated to be one of the first wide releases in cinemas.