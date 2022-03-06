The Batman Takes $248.5M in Global Debut

Photo Credits: Warner Bros. & DC ("The Batman")

Warner Bros.’ The Batman opened across 75 global markets over the weekend, bringing in $248.5 million worldwide. North America represented more than half of the global debut, with $128.5 million, while overseas grosses came in at $120 million following a #1 debut in 73 of the 74 countries where it opened.

Imax screenings were responsible for $22.3 million of that figure, the biggest global opening weekend of 2022 for the premium format and the second highest since the debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The bulk of that revenue came from North America, where Imax notched $15 million from 405 domestic Imax screens—representing around 12 percent of the film’s overall take. Overseas, 320 Imax screens across 74 territories combined to deliver $7.3 million in ticket sales.

Top overseas markets are led by the United Kingdom, where The Batman claimed 75 percent of the top five films’ market share over the weekend en route to an $18.4 million debut from 2,658 screens. The title is currently outpacing Joker (+9%) and The Dark Knight (+22%) in the UK.

Mexico brought in $12 million from 4,900 screens—taking a whopping 89% of the country’s top five market share over the weekend. The opening weekend in Mexico is on par with 2019’s Joker, which went on to gross $43.9 million through its theatrical run.

Australia contributed $9.2 million from 298 screens, registering the market’s top opening weekend of 2022. The Batman claimed 71 percent of the top five films’ market share over the weekend. It is currently pacing 31 percent ahead of Joker and 82 percent of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Other top performers include Brazil ($8.8M, 2,363 screens), France ($8.5M, 991 screens), Germany ($5.1M, 660 screens), South Korea ($4.4M, 2,345 screens), Italy ($4.1M, 870 screens), Spain ($3.7M, 1,103 screens), and India ($3.4M, 1,829 screens).

The international debut is currently pacing 8 percent behind The Dark Knight Rises in like-for-like markets. It is tracking 10 percent ahead of Justice League, 43 percent ahead of Wonder Woman, and 45 percent ahead of The Dark Knight from the same group of territories using today’s exchange rates.

The Batman expands to Japan on March 11 ahead of a scheduled Chinese release on March 18.

