Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead Returning to U.S. Cinemas for 40th Anniversary

Uncategorized • Boxoffice Staff • August 12 2021
Bruce Campbell in 'The Evil Dead' (© 2021 Renaissance Pictures, LTD. All Rights Reserved.)

Sam Raimi’s 1981 horror classic The Evil Dead is returning to U.S. theaters for its 40th anniversary this October, courtesy of Fathom Events and Grindhouse Releasing, it was announced today.

Tickets for the special one-night event, which is slated for Thursday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. (local time) in theaters nationwide, go on sale this Friday, August 13 via the Fathom Events website and at participating cinemas’ box offices. The screenings will include a special introduction from Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell.

A list of participating theaters can be found below. For a complete list of locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Official EVIL DEAD screening merchandise can be purchased at www.GrindhouseReleasing.com.

