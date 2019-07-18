The Lion King Earns $22M from 19 Opening Overseas Openings on Wednesday, Stands at $94.5M Globally

Thursday Update: Disney reports The Lion King earned $22 million from 19 opening markets on Wednesday, including standouts from France ($4.8 million) and Australia ($2.9 million). The latter more than tripled Aladdin‘s first day and bested Beauty and the Beast by over 40 percent.

In China, the film has earned $72.6 million through six days of play, lifting the global haul to $94.5 million through Wednesday.

The film is poised for a big domestic launch this weekend as well, which you can read our analysis and scenarios on here.

Today’s studio note and territory breakdown:

The Lion King is off to a roaring start as we head into the global day-and-date debut this weekend. It continues to perform strongly in China where it has earned $72.6M already after 6 days, and debuts in 19 additional markets yesterday saw impressive results. It posted the #2 highest opening day of the year behind only Avengers: Endgame in several markets, including France, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. France is a standout where the opening day of $4.8M stands as the biggest live action release from The Walt Disney Studios behind only Avengers: Endgame in terms of admissions. The opening day was more than double the opening days of Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book in France, Germany, and Korea. With $72.6M in China and an additional $22M across new openers, the cume to date is already $94.5M. The Lion King will be open in all international markets with the exception of Japan, Italy and Hong Kong by Sunday. Today sees further openings in 22 territories including Russia and Brazil.