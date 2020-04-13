This Week on The Boxoffice Podcast: Pivoting to the “New Normal”

On this week’s episode of The Boxoffice Podcast, Russ Fisher and Daniel Loría talk about how the cinema industry is adjusting to life in the “new normal” as companies explore new ways of earning revenue and engaging with audiences without selling tickets.

Atom Tickets Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Matthew Bakal joins the podcast to talk about how his startup digital ticketing company has been affected by the crisis, and how they’ve helped cinemas weather the storm. He is also joined by Jeff Rosenfeld, SVP of Digital and Consumer Experience at Cinemark, who discusses new strategies to generate income and engagement.

