In the debut episode of The Boxoffice Podcast, Russ Fischer and Daniel Loría talk about the impact of COVID-19 on the cinema business–and what exhibitors and moviegoers can do to help the movie theater business during this time of crisis.

Subscribe to The Boxoffice Podcast on the following platforms:

APPLE: https://apple.co/3a9WjRc

GOOGLE: https://bit.ly/3blYIshOGLE:

SPOTIFY: https://spoti.fi/3dkSHOt