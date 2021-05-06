This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: The Future of Private Cinema Rentals

On this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Russ Fischer, and Rebecca Pahle discuss updates from Marvel, the second-week performance of anime hit Demon Slayer, and the mid-May reopening of French cinemas.

In the episode’s main segment, they break down Boxoffice Pro’s LIVE Session webinar on the 2020 Trend of the Year: private cinema rentals and microcinemas. Panelists Tony Adamson (SVP Strategic Planning. GDC Technology), Robert Lehman (COO, Santikos Entertainment), Clint Wisialowski (VP Sales, Marcus Theatres), Annelise Holyoak (National Director of Marketing & Communications @ Cinépolis USA), and Chris Tickner (Director of Marketing & Special Events, B&B Theatres) break down the evolution and forward trajectory of the private cinema rental concept, which has helped cinemas worldwide stay afloat during the pandemic period.

Subscribe to The Boxoffice Podcast on Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Tony Adamson on the Evolution of the Private Cinema Rental Concept

“Let’s take a look at the evolution of the movie theater. Early 20th century was the grand movie palace. In 1963 the multiplex era began with a twin, leading up to 14, 16, 18-plexes. Then in 1995, the megaplex era began with the 24, 30-screen complexes. And now many would say we’re in the dine-in era or the entertainment center era. So what’s next in the evolution of the movie theater? We feel very strongly that it’s the mini-theater. One of the things that’s driven us to this conclusion is a lot of research that we’ve done and a lot of conversations we’ve had with exhibitors that have mini-theaters. We’ve studied the habits of Gen X, Gen Z, and then Millennials. They want to be with their friends. They want to be with their families. They want to text. They want to talk.”

Annelisa Holyoak on the Future of Private Cinema Rentals

“I don’t think the concept is going away anytime soon. But for us, it’s really shifted away from those primetime hours. … In general, the hardest part for us now is that with capacity going up to 50 percent in California, it doesn’t really make sense for us to continue offering those primetime slots. But the demand is there. People are kind of frustrated that they can’t get a theater for four people, or even 20 people, now that capacity is up to 50%. It really makes more sense for us to just have it as a regular show.”

