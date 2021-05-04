Disney Reveals Title, Release Date Changes for Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2 & More

Screengrab Courtesy of Walt Disney/Marvel Studios

Walt Disney Studios has announced a number of updates to its upcoming theatrical slate, including several title changes and one release date switch.

Black Panther 2 is now Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Captain Marvel 2 is now The Marvels. The release dates for both films – 7/8/22 and 11/11/22 – remain unchanged.

Elsewhere, two “Untitled Marvel” releases now have official names. The first, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is slated for 2/17/23. The second, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, hits theaters on 5/5/23.

All four titles were previously revealed in Marvel’s Phase 4 trailer released yesterday.

Finally, Searchlight’s horror film The Night House starring Rebecca Hall has been moved from 7/16/21 to 8/20/21.

Other forthcoming theatrical releases from Disney include Cruella (5/28/21 in theaters and on Disney+), Black Widow (7/6/21 in theaters and on Disney+), Jungle Cruise (7/30/21), 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy (8/13/21), The Beatles: Get Back (8/27/21) and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (9/3/21).

Watch the full Marvel Phase 4 trailer below.