This Week on The Boxoffice Podcast: Virtual Theatrical – How Streaming and Theatrical Can Work Together

Coronavirus • Boxoffice Staff • April 06 2020

On this week’s episode of The Boxoffice Podcast, Russ Fisher and Daniel Loria look at Kino Marquee, the virtual theatrical initiative from Kino Lorber that can help cinemas bring revenue during the COVID-19 crisis.

Episode Resources:

Subscribe to The Boxoffice Podcast. Available on SpotifyApple, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe to Boxoffice Pro Magazine

Share this post

News Stories