Alamo Drafthouse is Making Its Food Recipes Available Online as Part of ‘At Home’ Initiative

Its theaters may be closed during the coronavirus shutdown, but Alamo Drafthouse is keeping its commitment to screening independent and unheralded movies alive via its recently announced “Alamo-At-Home” initiative — which includes posting recipes for its popular in-theater snacks and entrees online.

The first recipe being made available is the theater chain’s popular Buffalo Cauliflower vegan snack, which the company notes has been a much-missed item among its loyal patrons.

“If you’re missing those vegan-friendly lightly breaded flavor morsels, we’re opening the vault on this much-loved recipe, re-formulated it for ease of cooking at home, and just in time to stave off those cauli-cravings at your next homebound movie party,” notes a post on the company’s official website, which includes a 20-second “how-to” video as well as a written recipe. Those who attempt the recipe are being invited to share the results on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #AlamoAtHome.

Making its concession recipes publicly available is just one part of Alamo Drafthouse’s “at home” initiative, which also includes virtual screenings of new films from indie distributors Kino Lorber, Film Movement and Magnolia Pictures and “classic” titles in its Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday series on drafthouse.com.

The exhibitor is also supporting its furloughed employees with the Alamo Family Fund, which customers can support by making a direct donation, buying one of its new “Angry Voicemail” t-shirts at mondoshop.com (with 10% of sales going to the fund), or un-pausing or signing up for an Alamo Drafthouse Season Pass account.