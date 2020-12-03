This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: What Impact Could The Croods‘ Thanksgiving Debut Have On Wonder Woman 1984‘s Box Office?

Images Courtesy Universal (l), 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo by: Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics (r)

This week on the Boxoffice Podcast, Boxoffice Studios’ Russ Fischer and Boxoffice Pro‘s Daniel Loria and Rebecca Pahle are joined by Boxoffice Pro Chief Analyst Shawn Robbins to discuss a busy two weeks in the world of theatrical exhibition. Among the topics broken down are The Croods: A New Age‘s box office performance over the Thanksgiving weekend, recent and potential upcoming schedule changes, and, of course, the impact of Wonder Woman 1984 debuting day-and-date in domestic theaters and on HBOMax.

The Croods: A New Age‘s Box Office Performance

Croods opened to a $9.7 million three-day weekend, which is a little bit over what we’re hearing Tenet did in its first wide weekend….And [Croods‘ debut is] more than double almost any other opening in the last few months. We’ve kind of seen this average of $4 million, maybe close to $5 million once or twice. And then a lot of openers around $2 to $3 million. When you compare it to that, this was way above our expectations. Way above what I think really could have been predicted in a market that’s gone from a little over 80 percent operational a month and a half ago to around 40 percent now.

How The Croods‘ Performance Could Affect Wonder Woman 1984‘s Box Office