Thor: Love and Thunder Takes $15M Opening Day from 17 Overseas Markets

(L-R): Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Marvel Studios' THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. Photo by Jasin Boland. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Thor: Love and Thunder took a $15.7 million opening day haul from its first batch of overseas markets yesterday, opening across 17 territories including Germany, Italy, Australia, and South Korea. Disney estimates the opening day results across those markets fall 39% ahead of Thor: Ragnarok and 24% below Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Disney reports that several key markets are reporting a market share above 50% and as high as 86% for the film. Preview figures, which are not included in the $15.7 million figure cited by the studio, also indicate a strong overseas opening weekend. Mexico is leading all territories in preview grosses with $1.9 million, followed by $1.4 million in Brazil and contributing to a total of $5.4 million in preview grosses for the entire Latin America region. The preview grosses alone were enough to make Thor: Love and Thunder as the top grossing film in Latin America on Wednesday, including in Brazil and Mexico. The 3D format is enjoying significant success across Latin America, with a 50% market share to date in Argentina and 41% market share in Brazil.

Thor: Love and Thunder will expand to additional overseas markets through the weekend. The film will enjoy its official opening day in the UK, Brazil, Mexico, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Portugal, UAE, India, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America on Thursday. The only major markets that will not debut by this weekend are China, France, and Russia.

Territories Gross South Korea $3.1M Australia $3.0M Indonesia $1.6M Italy $1.4M Germany $1.2M Philippines $0.8M Taiwan $0.8M Thailand $0.6M Hong Kong $0.6M Other $2.6M Total $15.7M

Highlights from Wednesday’s overseas openers, as provided by Disney, are included below

Asia-Pacific

Opened #1 in all markets.

· Indonesia: Highest opening day during the pandemic era.

· Australia: 2nd highest opening day during the pandemic era and highest opening day of 2022 to date (both excl previews). 5th biggest all-time opening day for a MCU title (excl previews).

· Thailand: 3rd highest opening day during the pandemic era.

· Hong Kong: 4th highest opening day during the pandemic era.

· Korea: 5th highest opening day during the pandemic era.

· Taiwan: 5th highest opening day during the pandemic era.

Europe

Opened #1 in all markets.

· Belgium: 2nd highest opening day during the pandemic era.

· Italy: 3rd highest opening day during the pandemic era and 2nd highest opening day of 2022 to date.

· Norway: 3rd highest opening day during the pandemic era and 2nd highest opening day of 2022 to date.

· Germany: 4th highest opening day during the pandemic era.

· Sweden: 4th highest opening day during the pandemic era and 2nd highest opening day of 2022 to date.

· Netherlands: 4th highest opening day during the pandemic era.

· Denmark: 5th highest opening day during the pandemic era.

· Austria: 5th highest opening day during the pandemic era.

· Finland: 5th highest opening day during the pandemic era.