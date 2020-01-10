Thursday Night Analysis: 1917 Soldiers Up Strong $3.25M Wide Start; Like a Boss ($1M), Just Mercy ($800K), & Underwater ($500K) In Tow

Friday Update: Universal and director Sam Mendes’ 1917 is off to an excellent start in its wide expansion with a reported $3.25 million from Thursday night’s first nationwide shows beginning at 7pm in an estimated 2,900 theaters.

The Best Picture (Drama) and Best Director winner at the Golden Globes last weekend had been tracking well in recent months, and it suddenly saw a surge of pre-sales momentum this week thanks in part to its newfound award-winning status.

By comparison, 1917 registered 55 percent higher than Ford v Ferrari‘s $2.1 million Thursday night start two months ago, 86 percent higher than Rocketman ($1.75 million excluding pre-Thursday shows), 41 percent above The Revenant‘s wide expansion ($2.3 million), and 117 percent higher than Lone Survivor‘s nationwide push ($1.5 million).

Landing in second among openers/expansions, Paramount’s Like a Boss scored $1 million from previews beginning at 7pm in 2,428 theaters. That’s not far off the $1.25 million earned by What Men Want last year, while coming in far ahead of the $600K by fellow Tiffany Haddish flick Nobody’s Fool.

Warner Bros.’ Just Mercy expanded to the tune of $800K last night, besting the $600K by Harriet and $675K by Black and Blue late last year.

Meanwhile, Underwater earned $500K from shows starting at 7pm — in line with the $515K earned by Countdown a few months back and just over half of the $900K earned by fellow Kristen Stewart vehicle Charlie’s Angels.

More updates and weekend estimates throughout the weekend.