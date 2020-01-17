Thursday Night: Bad Boys for Life Sets January Preview Record with $6.36M; Dolittle Earns $925K

Friday Update: Sony’s 17-years-in-the-making threequel from the Bad Boys franchise is proving to be well worth the wait. The studio confirmed this morning that Bad Boys for Life posted a $6.36 million start from 3,154 locations last night, surpassing American Sniper‘s previous January record of $5.3 million and setting the stage for a four-day weekend that could eclipse $50 million or more.

A few caveats are worth mentioning as For Life got a particularly early start at 4pm yesterday, later than the typical 6pm and 7pm starts of adult-driven films like Sniper and other big MLK openers like Ride Along ($1.06 million) and Ride Along 2 ($1.26 million).

In the grander scheme of things, For Life also impressively bested the Thursday preview hauls of recent action films like Hobbs & Shaw ($5.8 million) and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ($5.9 million).

It remains to be seen how front-loaded the three-quel proves to be from its early Thursday start as the extended holiday frame plays out, but early reviews are positive and it’s certainly coming in well above long range tracking — and, likely, even above our breakout forecast earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Dolittle scored $925K from 3,050 locations with shows starting at 5pm yesterday. That’s slightly ahead of The House with a Clock In Its Walls ($840K) and Goosebumps ($600K), while also north of Paddington 2 ($325K) — a fellow MLK weekend opener two years ago. The film is performing at considerably more modest levels than once projected, but will have the advantage of family appeal over the four-day holiday weekend.

More updates to come.