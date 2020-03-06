Thursday Night Box Office Report: Pixar’s Onward Hits the Road with $2M, Following $650K Leap Day Screenings

Friday Update: Disney reports this morning that Pixar’s latest original film, Onward, earned $2 million from shows beginning at 6pm on Thursday. That follows the $650K earned from 3pm-only screenings on Leap Day last Saturday in just 470 locations.

Related Coverage: Weekend Box Office Forecast (Updated): Onward and The Way Back

Here’s how Onward‘s Thursday night start (sans Leap Day earnings) stacks up against recent animated titles:

60 percent ahead of The Addams Family ($1.25 million)

13 percent behind The Secret Life of Pets 2 ($2.3 million)

33 percent behind How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ($3.0 million)

9 percent behind The LEGO Batman Movie ($2.2 million)

18 percent ahead of Zootopia ($1.7 million)

Of note, the three films mentioned above which Onward trailed were sequels/franchise follow-ups, one of which (Pets 2) was a summer release with schools out of session. Overall, this is a great start for the latest Pixar entry.

This weekend’s other opener, The Way Back, did not hold Thursday previews.

More updates throughout the weekend.