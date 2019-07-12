Thursday Night: Crawl Creeps In with $1M Start, Stuber Earns $750K

Friday Report: This weekend’s openers are officially in play as Paramount’s Crawl won the Thursday night showdown with an estimated $1 million start — about 25 percent behind The Shallows‘ $1.33 million start three years ago, but 35 percent ahead of 47 Meters Down ($740K) two summers back. The film’s 88 percent Rotten Tomatoes score could be conducive to a healthy weekend multiple if word of mouth from creature feature fans spreads quickly enough.

Meanwhile, Stuber is off to a comparatively modest start with $750K from last night’s first shows. That’s just over half of Tag‘s $1.325 million Thursday night bow last summer, and less than half of Hitman’s Bodyguard ($1.65 million) and Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates ($1.6 million).

In the mean time, Spider-Man: Far From Home remains on course for a second weekend atop the domestic box office. More updates throughout the weekend.