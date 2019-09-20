Thursday Night: Downton Abbey Checks In w/ $2.1M, Ad Astra Launches to $1.5M, and Rambo: Last Blood Punches Up $1.3M

Friday Update: Universal reports this morning that Focus Features’ Downton Abbey won the new release race on Thursday night with $2.1 million from nearly 2,800 locations. What’s particularly impressive about that is the fact that it excludes an estimated $2.2 million from fan event sneak previews on September 12. Leading into Friday’s first full day of business, the film has already earned $4.3 million domestically.

Comp-wise, one of Downton‘s stronger pound-for-pound relatives may be Rocketman. That pic — which also targeted a somewhat-senior adult audience — took in $2.33 million from Thursday night shows after having already banked $580K from previous fan event sneaks. Rocketman went on to a $25.7 million opening weekend.

Fox’s Ad Astra took off with a solid $1.5 million last night. The well-reviewed Brad Pitt vehicle bested the Thursday night debuts of Arrival ($1.45 million), First Man ($1.1 million), and Life ($800K).

Meanwhile, Rambo: Last Blood began with $1.3 million for Lionsgate last night. That’s just below the $1.5 million of Angel Has Fallen last month, and just over half of what The Predator earned ($2.5 million) one year ago.

More updates throughout the weekend.