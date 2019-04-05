Shazam! Strikes $5.9M Thursday Night Domestically, $15.7M Overseas Bow; Pet Sematary Digs Up $2.3M Start

Friday Report: Warner Bros. and DC’s Shazam! opened to a strong $5.9 million bow from Thursday night’s early shows, setting the stage for a very healthy weekend ahead.

This follows the $3.325 million earnings from Fandango previews on March 23. The studio is currently rolling the latter amount into Thursday night’s haul, making for an overall $9.225 million entry into Friday — all of which is expected to be counted in the weekend haul.

For the most apt comparisons, we’re looking specifically at the $5.9 million gross from last night’s shows to determine likely trajectories for the weekend. That figure registered:

59.5 percent ahead of Glass ($3.7 million)

34 percent behind Aquaman ($9 million excluding all pre-opening night sneaks)

69 percent ahead of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ($3.5 million)

64 percent ahead of Power Rangers ($3.6 million)

8 percent behind Ant-Man ($6.4 million)

Internationally, Shazam! has totaled $15.7 million across 53 markets in two days of release. Those figures exclude $16.4 million flash estimates from China’s opening day on Friday, trailing only Aquaman and Batman v Superman among other WB films.

Other Shazam! international opening highlights from the studio include:

Taking advantage of Wednesday’s Isra Minaj public holiday in the market, Indonesia launched to an estimated IDR 15.9b ($1.1m) from 971 screens, dominating at #1 with a 73% share of the Top 5 films and claiming the 3rd Highest Grossing WB Film Opening Day Ever! These results are also +10% ahead of Ant-Man and more than double Guardians of the Galaxy. The 2 day cume is now IDR 31.5b ($2.2m).

Russia debuted to an excellent RMB 62m ($946k) on 3,072 screens with a 57% share of the Top 5 films. These results are tracking on par with Ant-Man, 22% ahead of Wonder Woman and more than double Captain America: The First Avenger.

Also taking the top spot with a 40% share of the Top 5 films, Korea debuted on a non- traditional Wednesday to an estimated Won 759m ($668k) from 1,134 screens. These results exceeded opening day numbers for First Avenger by +53% and were on par with Thor. The running cume is now KRW 1.2b ($1.1m).

Australia debuted on Thursday to an estimated A$895k ($636k), including previews, on 507 screens with a 48% share of the Top 5 five films. These results are tracking 4% ahead of First Avenger.

UAE opened on Thursday to an estimated AED 2.3m ($630k) on 110 screens, dominating the market with over 50% share of the Top 5 films. Opening day is 46% ahead of Wonder Woman, 69% ahead of Ant-Man and more than double Guardians of the Galaxy.

Brazil opened to an estimated R$ 2.2m ($564k) on 1,509 screens with over 60% share of the Top 5 films. These opening day results are coming on par with ANT-MAN and 10% over Guardians of the Galaxy. Including previews, the running cume is now R$ 3.3m ($848k).

France took in an estimated €366k ($411k) on 566 screens on its opening day, ranking #1 into Thursday. The running cume, including previews, is €691k ($777k).

Taiwan dominated the market with 65% share of the Top 5 films, taking in an estimated NT$11.4m ($371k) on Wednesday from 220 screens. These results are +60% ahead of Ant-Man and +55% ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy. Including previews, the 2 day running cume is now NT$40.5m ($1.3m).

Back on the domestic side, Pet Sematary is off to a strong start all its own with $2.3 million earned from shows beginning at 7pm in 2,942 locations last night. The well-reviewed horror remake came in 16 percent ahead of Insidious: The Last Key ($1.98 million) and 28 percent ahead of 2013’s Evil Dead remake ($1.8 million).

Last but not least, The Best of Enemies pulled $265K from 1,440 locations during shows beginning at 7pm. That’s 51 percent ahead of Chappaquiddick, which earned $175K in its Thursday start one year ago.

Follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for additional updates and weekend estimates.