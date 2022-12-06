Toho Announces Global Theatrical Release for Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume

Courtesy of Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll, in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Wild Bunch International and Eurozoom, announced today that it will be bringing Suzume, the new film from Makoto Shinkai, to theaters internationally beginning on April 12th, 2023 (excluding Asia). The film will be released domestically on April 14th, with Crunchyroll as the sole North American distributor. Additional theatrical releases for the film include France and Malta (April 12th), Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and New Zealand (April 13th), and United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Gibraltar, Ireland, and Luxembourg (April 14th). Further 2023 dates are set to be announced for additional Latin America and EMEA territories. During Cannes, Crunchyroll acquired the global distribution and marketing rights (excluding Asia) from Toho for the film, which debuted in Japan on November 11th. The film grossed over $45M, staying #1 in Japan for 3 consecutive weeks.

Suzume is the story of a young girl traveling through various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation. Suzume’s journey begins when she finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins. Drawn in by the mysterious door, Suzume opens it and unleashes destruction, as other doors begin to open all across Japan. Suzume must now close these portals to disaster before it’s too late.