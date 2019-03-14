Trailer Impact: Dumbo Posts Highest Recall at 42.7%; Avengers: Endgame Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 75.5%

This month’s live-action remake of a Disney animated classic rises to first place, as April’s superhero sequel continues leading our other main metric this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Dumbo / Disney / Friday, March 29

42.7% of moviegoers (244 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, a huge increase of more than double from 20.6% last week and a prior 21.1% peak.

That’s likely due in large part to the trailer playing before this past weekend’s blockbuster opening of Captain Marvel .

Dumbo spends its first week at #1, after spending the past two weeks at a prior #2 peak.

It also spends a 10th consecutive week in the recall metric’s top three.

This live-action remake of the animated 1941 Disney classic centers on an elephant who can fly.

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Spider-Man: Far From Home to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.

26.8% of moviegoers (153 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, a huge increase of more than double from 12.2% last week and a prior 13.6% peak.

Similar to Dumbo as detailed above, that’s likely due in large part to the trailer playing before this past weekend’s Captain Marvel.

Far From Home spends its first week in the recall metric’s top three, at #2, after previously peaking as high as #5.

spends its first week in the recall metric’s top three, at #2, after previously peaking as high as #5. Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Avengers: Endgame / Disney / Friday, April 26

25.9% of moviegoers (148 respondents) saw and recalled this trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, a big increase from 15.2% last week and a prior 15.7% peak.

Similar to Dumbo and Far From Home as detailed above, that’s likely due in large part to the trailer playing before this past weekend’s Captain Marvel.

Endgame spends its first week in the recall metric’s top three, at #3, after previously peaking at #4.

spends its first week in the recall metric’s top three, at #3, after previously peaking at #4. This intended final installment of the blockbuster Avengers superhero franchise stars an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Avengers: Endgame / Disney / Friday, April 26

75.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s precisely even from 75.5% last week but down from from a 78.6% peak, yet still ranks among the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.

It spends a 12th consecutive week (all of its tracking weeks) in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, all at #1.

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Spider-Man: Far From Home to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.

61.0% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up from 60.2% last week and precisely ties its previous 61.0% peak.

It rises to a new #2 peak on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric, beating its prior #3 peak.

It spends an eighth consecutive week (all its tracking weeks) in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added The Lion King to the survey after it posted the 3rd-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.

58.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down just the slightest bit from 58.6% last week and also down from a 64.6% peak, but is still a very good score.

It returns to the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric again for the first time in five weeks.

It now ranks #3, after previously spending two weeks at #1 upon the trailer’s December release.

It spends a ninth non-consecutive week (all its tracking weeks) in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

Donald Glover and Beyonce Knowles voice the lead characters in the CGI remake of the original 1994 Disney animated classic.

