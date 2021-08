Photo Credit: Nicola Dove© 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Today, United Artists released the trailer for No Time to Die, the long-delayed 25th installment in the 007 franchise starring Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as MI6 agent James Bond.

The Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed film is slated for release on September 30, 2021 in the U.K. and October 8, 2021 in the U.S. It also stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes.

Watch the trailer below.