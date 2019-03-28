Trailer Impact: Dumbo Posts Highest Recall at 31.8%; Avengers: Endgame Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 76.4%

This month’s live-action remake of a Disney animated classic stays in first place, as April’s superhero sequel continues leading our other main metric this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Dumbo / Disney / this Friday, March 29

31.8% of moviegoers (127 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s down from 40.6% last week, and also down from a prior 42.7% peak.

Nonetheless, it spends its third week at #1 on the recall metric.

It also spends its 12th consecutive week — all but one of its tracking weeks — in the recall metric’s top three.

An elephant learns to fly in this live-action remake of Disney’s animated 1941 classic.

Shazam! / Warner Bros. / Friday, April 5

30.3% of moviegoers (121 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, up from a prior 23.3% peak last week.

It rises to a new #2 peak on the recall metric, after spending three non-consecutive weeks at #3.



In this comedic superhero movie, a 14-year-old who can instantly transform into a superhero simply by saying the word “Shazam!”

28.4% of moviegoers (114 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s a new peak, up from 20.1% last week and a prior 25.9% peak.

It returns to its #3 peak on the recall metric, for a second week.

Marvel’s superhero team returns to try and defeat Thanos, but diminished after suffering some deaths in their ranks, in this superhero sequel.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Cinema Interest Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the wide release titles they’re most likely to see at a cinema, based on trailers recently played at theaters, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Avengers: Endgame / Disney / Friday, April 26

76.4% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s up slightly from 75.9% last week but down from from a 78.6% peak, yet still ranks among the highest numbers we’ve ever measured.



It spends a 14th consecutive week — all of its tracking weeks — at #1 on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony / Friday, July 5

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added Spider-Man: Far From Home to the survey after it posted the 8th-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.

61.5% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s slightly down from a 61.9% peak last week.

It spends a third consecutive week at a #2 peak on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

It spends a 10th consecutive week — all its tracking weeks — in the top three on the metric.

Tom Holland returns as the iconic superhero in a Europe-set story, along with a new character Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.





The Lion King / Disney / Friday, July 19

While Trailer Impact usually only measures films coming out in the next 10 weeks, we’d added The Lion King to the survey after it posted the 3rd-most global views online ever for a trailer within its first day.

57.7% of respondents who saw the trailer this week said they intend to see it in theaters.

That’s down the slightest bit from 57.9% last week and also down from a 64.6% peak, but is still a very good score.

It spends a 10th non-consecutive week in the top three on the ‘interest in a cinema view’ metric.

It now ranks #3, after previously spending two weeks at #1 upon the trailer’s December release.

Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles voice the lead characters in the CGI remake of the original 1994 Disney animated classic.

