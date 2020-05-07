Tribeca Enterprises, Imax, and AT&T Announce Nationwide Summer Drive-In Series

Tribeca Enterprises has announced a partnership with Imax and AT&T to unveil “Tribeca Drive-In,” a drive-in entertainment series that will take place this summer at drive-in theaters and other exclusive venues nationwide.

“Tribeca Drive-In” will kick off on Thursday, June 25. The series will roll out to markets across the country throughout the summer and will feature a curated selection of new, classic, and independent films, as well as special music and sports events. The full programming line-up and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Imax will bring its expertise as the world’s most immersive movie experience to serve as lead technology partner for “Tribeca Drive-In.” Imax will utilize its exclusive Digital Re-Mastering process to enhance the image and sound of all “Tribeca Drive-In” presentations, provide technological support and equipment to optimize its venues and screens, and collaborate with Tribeca Enterprises to curate the program, drawing from its rich library of Imax content.

“It’s in our DNA to bring people together through the arts, showing strength and resiliency when the world needs it the most,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “At a time when people are eager to connect and convene again after months-long social distancing, we’re taking the spirit of Tribeca around the country by creating a safe environment where audiences can come together and enjoy the sense of connection found by going to the movies.”

“Perhaps now more than ever, Americans are craving opportunities to come together, enjoy storytelling and creativity as a community, and recapture the shared cultural experiences that are part of our national identity,” said Imax CEO Rich Gelfond. “We’re proud to partner with Tribeca Enterprises and AT&T to develop this innovative program, shed a little light in this challenging time, and remind people of the magic of going to the movies as we look forward to reopening theaters around the world.”

“I know many drive-ins really appreciate the opportunity to work with Ms. Rosenthal and the Tribeca Enterprises team to bring content to our screens in this much-needed environment,” said John Vincent, president of United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association.

For each Drive-In event, Tribeca will work with local vendors to support small businesses and make the experience unique to each community.

The “Tribeca Drive-In” series will run throughout the summer in cities across the country. Additional locations and programming details will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest updates, please visit tribecafilm.com