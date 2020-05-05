UNIC Renews Call for Ambitious Financial Support for European Cultural Sector

With the European Commission due to propose a new long-term budget and recovery plan for the EU, UNIC—along with 78 other organizations across the European audiovisual/film space—has renewed its advocacy for the European cultural sector.

So far, said this group in a statement, “The EU has provided much-needed financial support to Member States to protect jobs, workers, and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but has failed to adequately address the specific needs of our sectors. The Cultural and Creative Sectors, which stand at €509bn in value added to GDP and over 12 million full-time jobs (7.5 % of the EU’s work force), must be considered as priority sectors and benefit from ambitious budgetary measures.” Action from the EU, the group argues, is particularly essential given “only a limited number of countries” have introduced their own plans to see furloughed professionals working in the creative space—including the film exhibition industry—receive compensation.

This group of companies, per an official statement, call upon the European Commission to integrate the following measures into the EU’s budget and recovery plan: