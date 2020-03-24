UNIC Urges National Government Support for European Cinemas During COVID-19 Crisis

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the body representing European cinema trade associations and operators, today issued the following statement on the current situation with regard to the outbreak of Coronavirus/COVID-19:

“The overwhelming majority of cinemas in Europe have closed in response to measures to limit the spread of the current Coronavirus outbreak. This will have a huge economic and social impact in their local communities, but our priority at this moment must be the health of our audiences and the millions of people in our sector dedicated to making the cinemagoing experience unique.

We call on national governments to do all they can in the weeks and months to come to ensure that European cinemas are able to survive and overcome the unprecedented challenges that they face.

The entire film and cinema sector is in this together—we will only succeed through supporting each other. Our shared ambition is for European cinemas to emerge from the current challenges to once again be the vibrant home of culture and community that they always have been.

We look forward to the day when our members can welcome audiences back so once again they can enjoy the unparalleled cultural and social experience of watching a film together on the big screen.”

The Union Internationale des Cinémas/International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) encompasses 38 countries in Europe and neighboring regions.