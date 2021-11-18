Unique X Partners with Cinematronix to Further Expand Its Footprint in Canada

Images Courtesy of Unique X and Cinematronix

PRESS RELEASE

Dublin, Ireland— November 17th, 2021 — Unique X, leading cinema software and content solutions provider is proud to announce a partnership with Cinematronix to enable Unique X’s further expansion of feature film delivery and live streaming services throughout Canada where Cinematronix will provide local support.

Movie Transit is the most innovative and feature-rich DCP delivery platform available, servicing 3000 sites across 20 countries. Movie Transit ensures the secure delivery of features and trailers over its fully integrated network and is designed to maximise releases for both independent and major distributors. Key features include a fully managed service incorporating both electronic and HDD delivery with all year round support and encrypted secure transfers.

Unique X has worked closely with Cinematronix over several years in deploying Movie Transit & RosettaBridge TMS into the Cineplex estate with 165 connected theatres. Cinematronix will now add hard drive delivery, remediation, support and installation services on behalf of Unique X in Canada.

Unique X has already deployed 165 cinemas in Canada on the Movie Transit network, and will be working together with Cinematronix to complete the expansion to the remainder of Canada within the upcoming 6 months.

Unique X’s CEO Roger Harris commented “I am delighted to announce our partnership with Cinematronix given the long-standing and close relationship we have enjoyed for many years with the deployment of our software solutions in Canada, this further cements our commitment to the Canadian market as part of our ongoing international expansion of the Movie Transit service.”

Eagle Cinematronix’s CEO & Managing Partner Kevin DeRijck stated “We’re very happy to announce this deal with Unique X to support their product in the Canadian market. Having served the Canadian exhibition market for 30 years, we’ll be able to build on our extensive experience and relationships in Canada to expand our offering to the industry.”