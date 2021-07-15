Flix Media Signs Long-Term Deal with Unique X to Bring Advertising Accord to Its Screens in Latin America

Images Courtesy of Flix Media/Unique X

Flix Media, the largest cinema advertising sales company in Latin America, has signed a long-term deal with cinema software company Unique X to supply Unique X’s cinema advertising platform Advertising Accord to 14 territories where Flix operates: Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Bolivia, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Curazao, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

The Flix Media footprint consists of 3,248 screens, including Cinemark and affiliate screens, in Latin America. The new agreement brings Advertising Accord’s total global screen count to over 36,000 across five continents.

Under the deal, Flix will use Advertising Accord to provide an automated workflow for its pre-show sales, inventory management, dynamic scheduling, and content delivery. Advertising Accord produces over 30 million advertising playlists worldwide on a weekly basis via server-less cloud technologies.

Along with Advertising Accord, Flix will now also utilize Unique X’s content delivery platform Movie Transit to supplement their existing content delivery services in each territory. Movie Transit boasts over 3,000 connected movie theaters worldwide.

“We are extremely proud to be working with Flix Media in launching Advertising Accord to all their advertising territories across Latin America,” said Unique X CEO Roger Harris in a statement. “The implementation of Advertising Accord with the existing RosettaBridge theatre management system installed in all Cinemark cinemas will provide a streamlined workflow that will significantly increase efficiency with pre-show automation eliminating opportunities for error.”

Added Flix Media CEO Adriana Cacace, “The partnership between Flix Media and Unique guarantees the best programming and automation system. Also, screen ads will get a significant improvement in sound and image quality, taking advantage of all the technological potential and enchantment of a movie theater.”