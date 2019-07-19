Universal Pictures Announces Two New Halloween Films

Universal Pictures announced two new films in the rejuvenated Halloween series following the record-breaking success of last year’s Halloween, the highest-grossing installment in the classic horror franchise at more than $250 million worldwide. Original star Jamie Lee Curtis returned for last year’s hit.

Halloween Kills, written by David Gordon Green, Danny McBride and Scott Teems, will be released on Friday, October 16, 2020. Halloween Ends, written by Green, McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier, will be released on Friday, October 15, 2021. The screenplays will be based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Trancas International Films, Miramax and Blumhouse Productions are producing.