Taiwan’s Venice Cinemas Adds Five Auditoriums with Projection by Christie

Image courtesy: Venice Cinemas

Venice Cinemas in Taoyuan City, Taiwan has expanded from 10 to 15 auditoriums, using Christie DWU630-GS 1DLP laser projectors.

The new 27.8-foot screen auditoriums seat between 40 and 60 people each, while their 10 preexisting auditoriums seat between 110 and 160 people each. The venue’s content management also uses a Christie product, with two Christie Pandoras Box Players. All installations were completed by Dacoms Technology.

Venice Cinema is so named because it’s connected by a red pedestrian bridge visually harkening back those found in the same-named city in Italy. The venue’s new lobby features high-definition projections of a waterfall, using six Christie projectors:

Courtesy: Venice Cinemas, Taiwan

“We have enjoyed longstanding ties with Christie and Dacoms for over a decade and the recent upgrading of our multiplex underscores this enduring partnership,” said Venice Cinemas’ special assistant to the president Maggie Lee said in a press release. “We unanimously decided to deploy Christie’s projection solutions and Dacoms’ integration services. Not only are we impressed with the performance, color reproduction and cutting-edge technologies of Christie projectors, we’re also grateful to Dacoms for the timely completion of all installation works with finesse despite very tight deadlines.”