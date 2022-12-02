Vista Cinema Appoints Mischa Kay as Chief Revenue Officer

Image courtesy: Vista Cinema

Vista Cinema, a company specializing in cinema management software and other digital solutions, announced Friday the promotion of London-based Mischa Kay to the new role of Chief Revenue Officer.

Kay previously held the positions of Managing Director for EMEA [Europe, Middle East, and Africa], where he led Vista Cinema’s growth in new markets across the region. More recently he was Acting Global Head of Commercial, where he led the commercial strategy for SaaS solution Vista Cloud, which launched in 2021.

“Vista has been building on its cloud strategy for more than five years and this is the future of cinema. I’m looking forward to bringing exceptional Digital and Cloud SaaS solutions to the global cinema market, over 50% of which are existing clients,” Kay said in a press release. “In my role, that means aligning teams across the business to empower better moviegoing experiences through technology and constantly delivering innovation to our Cloud clients.”

“As a hugely valued member of the Vista Cinema team for 16 years, Mischa brings a great deal of expertise and invaluable knowledge to his new role,” Vista Cinema CEO Leon Newnham added in the same press release. “We’re excited to see him drive the transformation of our client engagement model that, through Vista Cloud, delivers client success experiences that allow cinemas to focus on what’s important to them: the moviegoer experience.”

Vista Cinema is the largest business in Vista Group, the parent company to several businesses that provide software and technology solutions across the film industry. Kay’s promotion comes as Vista Group accelerates its platform-based strategy of cloud solutions.