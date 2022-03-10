VOX Cinemas to Broadcast BTS Global Live Concert Event across Middle East, North Africa on Saturday, March 12

Image Courtesy of Vox Cinemas

VOX Cinemas, one of the largest cinema exhibitors in the Middle East and North Africa, will be the only chain in the region to broadcast the K-pop concert documentary BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing this Saturday, March 12.

Produced by Trafalgar Releasing, the live concert will play at select locations in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain. Tickets are on sale now at voxcinemas.com or through the VOX Cinemas app.

Broadcast from Seoul’s Olympic Stadium, the concert will also be livestreamed to cinemas in more than 60 countries globally. VOX Cinemas previously screened the band’s BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul in 2019.