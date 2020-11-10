Vue Entertainment Partners with Vista Cinema for Cinema3D Sites in Poland

PRESS RELEASE

Vista Entertainment Solutions has installed its cinema solutions at Vue Entertainment’s Cinema3D circuit in Poland. The announcement was made today by Roland Jones, executive director Technical services, Vue International and Till Cussmann, Vista’s SVP, sales for EMEA and general manager, Europe.

Despite Covid 19-related travel restrictions and closures, the 11 Cinema3D sites, part of Vue Entertainment Group, have been converted according to schedule from a local software solution to Vista Cinema management software. Cinema3D is a modern multiplex circuit located in retail and leisure developments, including some of the largest shopping centers in Poland. The next phase of the partnership, the conversion of Vue’s Multikino branded sites, is planned for early 2021.

“We are delighted to be the first circuit to operate Vista Cinema’s state-of-the-art cinema management solution in Poland,” said Roland Jones. “This will provide our customers with the best cinematic experience. The investment, during these most challenging of times, shows our confidence in the long-term demand for cinema.”

The project, initiated just before the complete closure of cinemas in March due to the worldwide pandemic, was managed remotely and in close collaboration with Vue’s local and international IT teams without the need to be physically present in the cinemas.

“Vista’s collaboration with Vue and Multikino in Poland is a great example of good things happening in our industry despite the challenges we all face in 2020,” Jones added.

“Vista was selected to replace the existing systems in Poland to ensure optimum operating efficiency for the Vue group of cinemas,” said Till Cussmann. “It allows us to provide the most advanced tools in social distancing, digital transformation and guest experiences to the talented Cinema3D team. Vista’s solutions are designed to broaden the capabilities of cinema operators worldwide, and these cinemas in Poland now have the tools to harness that technology, taking their operations to a new level and enhancing the moviegoer experience.”

Poland is a historically strong cinema market and has over 1,400 cinema screens in over 500 locations, 80% operated by big multiplex cinema chains. 2019 was a record-breaking year with 60.2M admissions and over 266M EUR grosses, compared to the 2018 record of 59.7M total admissions. Poland also has strong local production that accounts for an average 30% of the yearly box office revenue (Source: Polish Film Institute).