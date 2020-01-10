Wanda Chooses Christie for 600th Cinema in China

PRESS RELEASE

Wanda Cinema, China’s largest film distributor and exhibitor, has chosen Christie’s compact all-in-one, DCI-compliant RGB pure laser cinema projector, featuring RealLaser illumination technology, for its 600th multiplex in the country.

Guangzhou Haizhu Wanda Cinema comprises nine well-appointed auditoriums, including a “PRIME at Wanda” premium auditorium (above)

Located in the southern port city of Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou Haizhu Wanda Cinema comprises nine well-appointed auditoriums, including a PRIME at Wanda premium auditorium equipped with power reclining seats, as well as invigorating surround audio and awe-inspiring visuals using the Christie CP4330-RGB cinema projector. This pure laser cinema projector features CineLife electronics and RealLaser illumination with significant breakthroughs in image performance and brightness, operational lifetime and cost of ownership. All other auditoriums include Christie’s reliable 2K CP2215, CP2220 and CP2230 digital cinema projectors, for screens up to 100 feet. The multiplex officially commenced operations on December 30, 2019.

“We are extremely proud to open our 600th multiplex in Guangzhou, which is the culmination of our innovative spirit and commitment to deliver truly epic cinematic experiences for our audiences,” said Jack Wang, Chief Technology Officer, Wanda Cinema. “The deployment of Christie’s cinema projectors in all auditoriums, particularly the cutting-edge 4K RGB pure laser technology in our PRIME at Wanda premium auditorium, has elevated the quality of our presentations to new heights, thereby strengthening our leadership position as the preferred entertainment destination for moviegoers.”

Peter Chen, executive director of Cinema Sales, Greater China, Christie, added, “My warmest congratulations to Wanda Cinema on the opening of its 600th cinema complex in China. Both Christie and Wanda enjoy a longstanding relationship and we’re delighted our cinema projectors are installed in all nine auditoriums of this new multiplex to provide spectacular movie moments to audiences. We remain steadfast in assisting Wanda Cinema in generating high box-office returns with our state-of-the-art projection technology.”

The “PRIME at Wanda” premium auditorium is powered by a Christie CP4330-RGB cinema projector

Christie’s RGB pure laser projectors comply with DCI standards, and deliver more than 95 percent of the Rec. 2020 color space without filtering or color correction. The rich, intense colors and contrast create astounding visuals in 2K and 4K resolution for audiences to enjoy, while providing significant operational efficiencies to cinema operators.

Since their official launch, exhibitors around the world have embraced Christie’s RGB pure laser cinema projectors as the best replacement for lamp-based projection systems and new installations. Major cinema chains in Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand have deployed these systems in their auditoriums.