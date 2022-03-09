Warner Bros. Moves DC League of Super-Pets, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wonka, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Announces Meg 2: The Trench

Mere days after earning the biggest opening weekend of 2022 so far with The Batman, Warner Bros. moved the release dates for several of their biggest upcoming films:
- DC League of Super-Pets: was May 20, now July 29. No other wide releases are currently set for that weekend, but the animated animal-themed action comedy will arrive only one weekend after Paramount’s Blazing Samurai in the exact same genre.
- Black Adam: was July 29, now October 21. The superhero movie starring Dwayne Johnson will go up against Universal’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. It will also face some superhero competition from Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One), then in its third frame.
- The Flash: was November 4, now June 23, 2023. An as-yet-untitled Sony/Marvel film is also currently scheduled for that same weekend, although that seems potentially likely to shift release dates now.
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: was December 16, now March 17, 2023. Notably, the superhero sequel takes almost the equivalent weekend next year as The Batman had just this past weekend, when it debut with $134M. No other wide releases are currently scheduled for that frame next year.
- Shazam!: Fury of the Gods: was June 2, 2023; now December 16, 2022. Notably, this is the only one of Warner Bros. release date changes which is moving ahead, rather than back. The fantasy will go head-to-head against the highly anticipated fantasy sequel Avatar 2 from 20th Century Studios (owned by Disney).
- Wonka: was March 17, 2023; now December 15, 2023. Timothée Chalamet stars in the origin story of Willy Wonka, the eccentric candy factory owner from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, now scheduled to come out less than two months after Chalamet’s Dune: Part Two.
- Meg 2: The Trench — Warner Bros. also announced a new movie along with the aforementioned release date changes, as Jason Statham returns in this shark-themed action thriller sequel set for August 4, 2023. That keeps the same release month as August 2018’s original The Meg, which proved a surprise hit with $145.4M domestic.
