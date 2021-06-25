Warner Bros. Moves ‘Dune’ to October 22, ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ to October 1, ‘Cry Macho’ to September 17

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. announced release date changes on Friday for three of their upcoming fall releases.

Science fiction Dune moves back three weeks from October 1 to October 22. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), the film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Mamoa in an adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert.

Filling in that October 1 slot is The Many Saints of Newark, moving back one week from September 24. A prequel to HBO’s acclaimed television series The Sopranos, the film chronicles the early years of Sopranos protagonist Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini on television and his real-life son Michael Gandolfini in the film.

Directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, drama Cry Macho moves up a month from October 22 to September 17. Taking place in 1978, Eastwood stars as a former rodeo wrangler crossing Mexico into Texas with his ex-boss’s son.

All of Warner Bros.’ 2021 films will be released “day and date,” with simultaneous premieres theatrically and on HBO Max.