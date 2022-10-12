Warner Bros. Moves Up Release of Dune: Part Two By Two Weeks

Photo Credits: Warner Bros. & Greig Fraser ("Dune")

Audiences in North America will get their next look at Arrakis two weeks early. Warner Bros. has pushed up the release of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two by a couple of weeks, from November 17, 23 to November 3, 2023. Partially shot using IMAX cameras, the film will be available at IMAX screens worldwide upon release.

The first entry of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation was released day-and-date in theaters and HBO Max on October 22, 2021. The film opened to $41 million domestically en route to a $108 million theatrical run. The sequel is expected to be released exclusively in theaters with a theatrical window of at least 45 days.