WEEKEND ACTUALS: Spider-Man: No Way Home Nets $260M Domestic Debut—Second-Best of All-Time—and $600M Global Bow

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.

A stronger-than-expected Sunday lifted Spider-Man: No Way Home’s opening weekend box office above its studio’s own estimates. Sony has confirmed the film’s final Sunday gross of $64.17 million at the domestic box office lifted the latest entry in the Spider-Man franchise to a $260 million debut, making it the second-highest grossing opening weekend of all-time at the domestic box office.

Sony’s own estimates on Sunday originally put the film at $253 million, just shy of Avengers: Infinity War’s $257 million domestic debut. The studio confirms final figures for the film’s domestic opening weekend gave the title a $121.925 million Friday (including $50M from Thursday previews) and $73.9 million Saturday before Sunday pushed it to the new record. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened across 4,336 locations in North America. It is now the highest-grossing film of all-time released in the month of December.

The film also fared better than anticipated overseas, claiming $340.8 million from 60 international markets—the third-biggest global opening weekend of all-time.

Top overseas markers for Spider-Man: No Way Home include the United Kingdom ($42.3M), Mexico ($33.3M), South Korea ($23.6M), France ($19.2M), Australia ($18.8M), Brazil ($18.6M), India ($18.2M), Russia ($17.9M), Italy ($13M), and Germany ($11.4M).

The coming weeks will see the film expand to Thailand (December 23), Japan (January 7), Philippines (January 8), Slovakia (January 13), and Norway (January 14). Spider-Man: No Way Home has yet to receive a release date in China.

AMC, the largest Cinema circuit in the world, reports the title registered over 7 million admissions across its global circuit. More than 5 million of those tickets were sold in the United States alone. AMC set reopening attendance records on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the US. Over two million people watched a movie at an AMC location around the world on Saturday, the highest single-day figure since Christmas 2019.

“Historically, December is one of the biggest months of the year for major blockbuster releases, so to see Spider-Man: No Way Home set a new all-time opening weekend box office record this month is significant not just for AMC, but for the entire theatrical industry,” said Adam Aron, AMC Chairman and CEO, in a press release. “We commend our friends at Sony Pictures and Marvel on their wonderfully successful movie, which millions of people have already watched at a U.S. AMC theatre in just 4 days.”