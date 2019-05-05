Studio Weekend Estimates: Avengers: Endgame Falls Just Short of Second-Weekend Record w/ $145.8M, Crosses $2B Worldwide as The Intruder ($11M), Long Shot ($10M), and UglyDolls ($8.5M) Open to Mixed Results

In one of the year’s least surprising developments, Avengers: Endgame continued to dominate the North American box office in its sophomore frame, shattering yet more records in the process and making every other film in the marketplace look like small potatoes by comparison. Indeed, the Marvel epic’s overwhelming drawing power left little room for a trio of new wide releases aimed at disparate audiences — Long Shot, Uglydolls and The Intruder — all of which struggled to register under Endgame‘s super-sized shadow.

With an estimated $145.8 million, the latest installment in the MCU franchise continued toppling records over the weekend, including fastest film to $600 million in North America (reached in just 10 days, breaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ 12-day record) and fastest to $2 billion worldwide, leveling The Force Awakens‘ 47-day record. That said, it dipped a bit more than expected in the U.S. (59%) and as a result fell short of breaking The Force Awakens’ $149.2 million second-weekend record despite an opening weekend ($357.1 million) that came in 44% higher than The Force Awakens‘ $248 million.

With $619.7 million after just ten days of release Endgame is now the ninth highest-grossing movie of all time in North America, just below Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620.1 million) as well as the first Avengers, which brought in $623.3 million back in 2012.

Overseas, Endgame continued its explosive run with an estimated $282.2 million in its second weekend of release. In China, it’s now the highest-grossing Western release of all time with $575.8 million and third overall behind Wolf Warrior 2 ($854.2 million) and The Wandering Earth ($691.6 million). Its overseas total now stands at $1.569 million, putting it at No. 2 on the list of highest-grossing movies internationally (surpassing Titanic’s $1.548 million). Its total worldwide gross of $2.189 billion also makes it the second highest-grossing film of all time globally, just surpassing Titanic ($2.187 billion) and behind only Avatar ($2.788 billion).

With Endgame continuing to dominate multiplexes, Sony/Screen Gems’ The Intruder finished a distant second with in an estimated $11 million in its opening frame. The domestic thriller starring Meagan Good and Michael Ealy was produced on a reported budget of just $8 million, similar to other inexpensive Screen Gems thrillers like When the Bough Breaks, No Good Deed and The Perfect Guy. That said, those films opened considerably higher with $14.2 million, $24.2 million and $25.8 million, respectively — though of course none had to compete with a giant like Endgame. Nonetheless, this is a decent result that was roughly in line with studio expectations.

Just a hair behind The Intruder in third place was the R-rated Charlize Theron-Seth Rogen comedy Long Shot, which brought in an estimated $10 million in its opening weekend. That was at the conservative end of expectations for the Lionsgate/Summit release, which barely cracked the double-digit millions despite two popular stars and mainly positive reviews (83% on Rotten Tomatoes). The film was clearly being viewed as a counter-programming option to Endgame, but it’s hard not to wonder how this one would have performed had it been a bit further removed from the Marvel behemoth’s opening weekend. The audience here skewed female (56%) and older, with 68% over the age of 35. The latter in particular suggests the film has potential to hold well in the weeks ahead given that older audiences tend not to rush out on opening weekend the way younger moviegoers do.

The third of the weekend’s new releases, STX’s UglyDolls, finished in fourth place with an estimated $8.5 million. That counts as a disappointing result for the animated musical-comedy, which suffered in part from lackluster reviews (34% on Rotten Tomatoes) despite a bold-faced voice cast that includes Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae and Pitbull. Budgeted at a reported $45 million, the film received a reasonably-good “B+” Cinemascore from opening day audiences, but next weekend’s Pokemon Detective Pikachu looks likely to steal away a good portion of its audience. Co-financed and co-produced by Chinese film company Alibaba Pictures, UglyDolls will be released in China this summer.

In fifth place, Captain Marvel continued to benefit from Endgame’s presence in the marketplace with an estimated $4.3 million in weekend number nine, bringing its total to $420.8 million. Meanwhile, the faith-based drama Breakthrough held well in sixth with an estimated $3.9 million for a total of $33..2 million, while seventh place went to Warner Bros./New Line’s The Curse of La Llorona, which brought in an estimated $3.5 million for $48.1 million after three weeks.

Rounding out the Top 10, Warner Bros.’ Shazam! finished in eighth place with an estimated $2.4 million in its fifth weekend and $135.1 million to date, Little came in ninth with an estimated $1.47 million for $38.5 million after four weeks, and Dumbo grossed an estimated $1.43 million in tenth, bringing the Disney remake to $109.7 million after four weeks in theaters.

Debuting just outside the Top 10 was Briarcliff Entertainment’s Latino superhero movie El Chicano, which grossed an estimated $700K from 605 locations.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAY. 3 – SUN, MAY. 5

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Endgame $145,804,000 -59% 4,662 0 $31,275 $619,698,638 2 Disney 2 The Intruder $11,000,000 — 2,222 — $4,950 $11,000,000 1 Sony / Screen Gems 3 Long Shot $10,025,000 — 3,230 — $3,104 $10,025,000 1 Lionsgate 4 UglyDolls $8,510,000 — 3,652 — $2,330 $8,510,000 1 STX Entertainment 5 Captain Marvel $4,276,000 -49% 2,243 -192 $1,906 $420,768,018 9 Disney 6 Breakthrough $3,948,000 -42% 2,884 -29 $1,369 $33,224,512 3 20th Century Fox 7 The Curse of La Llorona $3,500,000 -56% 2,540 -832 $1,378 $48,100,003 3 Warner Bros. / New Line 8 Shazam! $2,450,000 -56% 2,521 -1110 $972 $135,193,790 5 Warner Bros. 9 Little (2019) $1,474,000 -58% 1,359 -760 $1,085 $38,584,325 4 Universal Pictures 10 Dumbo $1,433,000 -59% 1,668 -712 $859 $109,709,592 6 Walt Disney Pictures 11 Penguins $344,000 -70% 1,052 -763 $327 $6,724,829 3 Disney / Disneynature

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 El Chicano $700,432 — 605 — $1,158 $700,432 1 Briarcliff Entertainment 2 Pet Sematary $500,000 -62% 655 -1000 $763 $53,757,219 5 Paramount Pictures 3 Us (2019) $496,000 -58% 599 -656 $828 $173,921,690 7 Universal Pictures 4 Missing Link $278,048 -74% 707 -881 $393 $16,142,121 4 United Artists Releasing 5 Red Joan $253,814 59% 139 94 $1,826 $515,814 3 IFC Films 6 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $182,000 -23% 245 -37 $743 $159,949,060 14 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 7 The Mustang $151,000 -48% 229 -48 $659 $4,828,670 8 Focus Features 8 After (2019) $145,000 -64% 227 -380 $639 $11,974,934 4 Aviron Pictures 9 Wonder Park $110,000 -42% 195 -54 $564 $45,177,841 8 Paramount 10 Five Feet Apart $80,000 -42% 153 -106 $523 $45,528,136 8 CBS Films 11 Hellboy $65,000 -82% 179 -748 $363 $21,792,494 4 Lionsgate / Summit 12 The Best of Enemies $50,000 -60% 134 -93 $373 $10,127,974 5 STX Entertainment