Weekend Box Office: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opens to $180M Domestic, $330M Global

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Domestic
Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned an estimated $180.0M this weekend. That’s about in line with pre-release projections, which hovered in the $170M-$205M range.
That opening is:
- -10% behind 2018’s original Black Panther ($202.0M)
- #13 biggest opening weekend of all time, between 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M) and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War ($179.1M)
- #2 opening weekend of 2022 so far, behind only May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4M) and above June’s Jurassic World: Dominion ($145.0M)
- The #1 November opening weekend of all time, beating the previous record, 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($158.0M)
- #8 opening weekend in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), behind:
- 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($357.1M)
- 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260.1M)
- 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ($257.6M)
- 2012’s The Avengers ($207.4M)
- 2018’s Black Panther ($202.0M)
- 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.2M)
- May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4M)
Wakanda is playing in 4,396 theaters. That’s the #24 widest release of all time, and #8 widest so far in 2022.
Its $40,946 per-theater average marks the #4 average of 2022 so far, behind only the opening weekends of March’s Everything Everywhere All at Once ($50,131), October’s The Banshees of Inisherin ($46,114), May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($41,337),
Wakanda‘s domestic audience was an estimated 52% male and 63% ages 25+. (Disney didn’t break down the opening weekend demographics by race.)
Premium formats comprised 34% of the earnings, including 13% premium large format, 11% from 3D, and 8% from IMAX.
The title received an “A” CinemaScore.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Overseas
Opening in 50 overseas markets, including an early rollout on Wednesday in some territories, Wakanda opened with $180M, for a $330M global start.
That marks the MCU’s #11 global debut, though it comes in -5% behind 2018’s original Black Panther.
The previous installment would go on to earn $105.0M from China, although it opened there three weeks after its global debut. A Chinese release for the sequel has yet to be confirmed.
Wakanda’s top overseas markets to date include:
- U.K. ($15.0M)
- France ($13.7M)
- Mexico ($12.8M)
- South Korea ($8.9M)
- Brazil ($7.1M)
- Australia ($6.8M)
- India ($6.4M)
- Indonesia ($6.1M)
- Germany ($6.1M)
- Italy ($4.2M)
Black Adam
After taking the box office crown for the past three straight frames, the Warner Bros. DC Comics adaptation Black Adam fell -53% to $8.6M and second place.
Through 24 days, it’s now earned $151.1M. Compared to some comparable DC Comics adaptations through the equivalent point in release, that’s:
- +15% above 2019’s Shazam! ($131.2M)
- -47% below 2018’s Aquaman ($287.9M), even though its opening weekend was only +1% ahead of Adam
Compared to other comparable titles starring Dwayne Johnson through the equivalent point in release, Adam is running:
- -42% below 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($262.2M)
- -35% below 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level ($235.9M)
- -1% below 2016’s Moana ($153.2M), to the extent that the animated title is a valid comparison
- +2% above 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw ($147.6M)
- +13% above 2015’s San Andreas ($132.6M)
- +78% above 2018’s Rampage ($84.8M)
Compared to comparable superhero titles from rival Marvel Studios which opened in the same range, Adam is running:
- -22% behind 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($196.2M)
- Less than +1% above 2021’s Eternals ($150.7M)
Overseas, Adam has earned $201.1M, for a $352.2M global total. Top market totals include:
- U.K. ($21.1M)
- France ($15.1M)
- Mexico ($13.9M)
- Brazil ($13.5M)
- Australia ($10.7M)
One Piece Film: Red
Last weekend, Crunchyroll’s anime title One Piece Film: Red opened in second place with $9.3M. In its sophomore frame, it falls -84% to $1.4M and eighth place.
That’s perhaps the steepest sophomore drop among prominent anime films of recent years, steeper than:
- 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly (-69%)
- 2021’s Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (-71%)
- February 2020’s pre-pandemic My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (-71%)
- 2021’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (-74%)
- March’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (-75%)
- August’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (-78%)
The Fabelmans
Ahead of its wide release over Thanksgiving weekend, Universal’s The Fabelmans debuted in four theaters in New York City and Los Angeles, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical awards contender earned $160K, for a $40K per-theater average.
That’s the #5 average of 2022 so far, behind only the opening weekends of March’s Everything Everywhere All at Once ($50,131), October’s The Banshees of Inisherin ($46,114), May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($41,337), and this weekend’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (estimated $40,000).
It’s possible that when weekend actuals are released Monday afternoon, The Fabelmans could also fall below the opening average of October’s TÁR ($39,655).
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $207.9M, which is:
- 3.6x last weekend’s total ($56.4M), when Black Adam led for a third consecutive frame with $18.2M.
- +89% above the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($109.6M), when Eternals led with $71.2M.
- +71% above the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($121.3M), when Midway opened with $17.8M.
This weekend’s box office total marks the #4 frame of 2022 so far, behind only:
- July 8-10 ($238.3M), led by Thor: Love and Thunder ($144.1M)
- May 6-8 ($222.3M), led by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4M)
- June 10-12 ($214.8M), led by Jurassic World: Dominion ($145.0M)
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $6.40B. That’s:
- +97.7% this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($3.24B), down from +98.5% after last weekend.
- -32.7% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($9.52B), up from -33.9% last weekend. The peak was around -29.5%, set in mid-July.
Top distributors
- Universal ($1.40B)
- Paramount ($1.28B)
- Disney ($1.06B)
- Warner Bros. ($917.2M)
- Sony Pictures ($822.8M)
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|$180,000,000
|4,396
|$40,946
|$180,000,000
|1
|Walt Disney
|Black Adam
|$8,600,000
|-53%
|3,603
|-382
|$2,387
|$151,123,090
|4
|Warner Bros.
|Ticket to Paradise
|$6,100,000
|-29%
|3,633
|-433
|$1,679
|$56,512,445
|4
|Universal
|Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
|$3,200,000
|-5%
|2,486
|-519
|$1,287
|$40,839,609
|6
|Sony Pictures
|Smile
|$2,330,000
|-42%
|2,271
|-775
|$1,026
|$102,776,517
|7
|Paramount
|Prey for the Devil
|$2,010,000
|-48%
|2,164
|-816
|$929
|$16,961,244
|3
|Lionsgate
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|$1,700,000
|-17%
|960
|65
|$1,771
|$5,784,663
|4
|Searchlight Pictures
|One Piece Film: Red
|$1,447,807
|-84%
|2,213
|-154
|$654
|$12,768,073
|2
|Crunchyroll
|Till
|$618,254
|-67%
|1,358
|-778
|$455
|$8,038,426
|5
|United Artists
|Armageddon Time
|$352,000
|-56%
|981
|-25
|$359
|$1,582,570
|3
|Focus Features
|TÁR
|$343,000
|-53%
|359
|-731
|$955
|$4,523,473
|6
|Focus Features
|The Woman King
|$260,000
|-71%
|513
|-562
|$507
|$66,487,527
|9
|Sony Pictures
|Triangle of Sadness
|$250,800
|-41%
|184
|-303
|$1,363
|$3,519,637
|6
|Neon
|The Fabelmans
|$161,000
|4
|$40,250
|$161,000
|1
|Universal
|Halloween Ends
|$147,000
|-90%
|503
|-2,426
|$292
|$64,041,010
|5
|Universal
|Aftersun
|$139,960
|20%
|92
|47
|$1,521
|$535,023
|4
|A24
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|$86,000
|-34%
|211
|-231
|$408
|$369,347,010
|20
|Universal
|Amsterdam
|$53,000
|-52%
|170
|-200
|$312
|$14,907,177
|6
|20th Century Studios
|Barbarian
|$53,000
|-24%
|45
|-115
|$1,178
|$40,811,903
|10
|20th Century Studios
|The Bad Guys
|$45,000
|-61%
|128
|-436
|$352
|$97,223,140
|30
|Universal
|Meet Me in the Bathroom
|$28,123
|-67%
|20
|16
|$1,406
|$222,718
|2
|Utopia
|Holy Spider
|$20,023
|4%
|8
|4
|$2,503
|$66,659
|3
|Utopia
|RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt
|$10,478
|-4%
|1
|$10,478
|$262,288
|34
|Sarigama Cinemas
|All That Breathes
|$4,810
|3
|$1,603
|$31,858
|4
|Submarine Deluxe
|Running The Bases
|$3,500
|-78%
|8
|-9
|$438
|$1,508,464
|9
|UP2U Films
Share this post