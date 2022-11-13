Weekend Box Office: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opens to $180M Domestic, $330M Global

Photo Credits: Disney & Marvel Studios ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Domestic

Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned an estimated $180.0M this weekend. That’s about in line with pre-release projections, which hovered in the $170M-$205M range.

That opening is:

-10% behind 2018’s original Black Panther ($202.0M)

#13 biggest opening weekend of all time, between 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M) and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War ($179.1M)

#2 opening weekend of 2022 so far, behind only May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4M) and above June’s Jurassic World: Dominion ($145.0M)

The #1 November opening weekend of all time, beating the previous record, 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($158.0M)

#8 opening weekend in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), behind:

2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($357.1M) 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260.1M) 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ($257.6M) 2012’s The Avengers ($207.4M) 2018’s Black Panther ($202.0M) 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.2M) May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4M)

Wakanda is playing in 4,396 theaters. That’s the #24 widest release of all time, and #8 widest so far in 2022.

Its $40,946 per-theater average marks the #4 average of 2022 so far, behind only the opening weekends of March’s Everything Everywhere All at Once ($50,131), October’s The Banshees of Inisherin ($46,114), May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($41,337),

Wakanda‘s domestic audience was an estimated 52% male and 63% ages 25+. (Disney didn’t break down the opening weekend demographics by race.)

Premium formats comprised 34% of the earnings, including 13% premium large format, 11% from 3D, and 8% from IMAX.

The title received an “A” CinemaScore.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Overseas

Opening in 50 overseas markets, including an early rollout on Wednesday in some territories, Wakanda opened with $180M, for a $330M global start.

That marks the MCU’s #11 global debut, though it comes in -5% behind 2018’s original Black Panther.

The previous installment would go on to earn $105.0M from China, although it opened there three weeks after its global debut. A Chinese release for the sequel has yet to be confirmed.

Wakanda’s top overseas markets to date include:

U.K. ($15.0M) France ($13.7M) Mexico ($12.8M) South Korea ($8.9M) Brazil ($7.1M) Australia ($6.8M) India ($6.4M) Indonesia ($6.1M) Germany ($6.1M) Italy ($4.2M)

Black Adam

After taking the box office crown for the past three straight frames, the Warner Bros. DC Comics adaptation Black Adam fell -53% to $8.6M and second place.

Through 24 days, it’s now earned $151.1M. Compared to some comparable DC Comics adaptations through the equivalent point in release, that’s:

+15% above 2019’s Shazam! ($131.2M)

-47% below 2018’s Aquaman ($287.9M), even though its opening weekend was only +1% ahead of Adam

Compared to other comparable titles starring Dwayne Johnson through the equivalent point in release, Adam is running:

-42% below 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($262.2M)

-35% below 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level ($235.9M)

-1% below 2016’s Moana ($153.2M), to the extent that the animated title is a valid comparison

+2% above 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw ($147.6M)

+13% above 2015’s San Andreas ($132.6M)

+78% above 2018’s Rampage ($84.8M)

Compared to comparable superhero titles from rival Marvel Studios which opened in the same range, Adam is running:

-22% behind 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($196.2M)

Less than +1% above 2021’s Eternals ($150.7M)

Overseas, Adam has earned $201.1M, for a $352.2M global total. Top market totals include:

U.K. ($21.1M) France ($15.1M) Mexico ($13.9M) Brazil ($13.5M) Australia ($10.7M)

One Piece Film: Red

Last weekend, Crunchyroll’s anime title One Piece Film: Red opened in second place with $9.3M. In its sophomore frame, it falls -84% to $1.4M and eighth place.

That’s perhaps the steepest sophomore drop among prominent anime films of recent years, steeper than:

2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly (-69%)

2021’s Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (-71%)

February 2020’s pre-pandemic My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (-71%)

2021’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (-74%)

March’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (-75%)

August’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (-78%)

The Fabelmans

Ahead of its wide release over Thanksgiving weekend, Universal’s The Fabelmans debuted in four theaters in New York City and Los Angeles, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical awards contender earned $160K, for a $40K per-theater average.

That’s the #5 average of 2022 so far, behind only the opening weekends of March’s Everything Everywhere All at Once ($50,131), October’s The Banshees of Inisherin ($46,114), May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($41,337), and this weekend’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (estimated $40,000).

It’s possible that when weekend actuals are released Monday afternoon, The Fabelmans could also fall below the opening average of October’s TÁR ($39,655).

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $207.9M, which is:

3.6x last weekend’s total ($56.4M), when Black Adam led for a third consecutive frame with $18.2M.

+89% above the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($109.6M), when Eternals led with $71.2M.

+71% above the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($121.3M), when Midway opened with $17.8M.

This weekend’s box office total marks the #4 frame of 2022 so far, behind only:

July 8-10 ($238.3M), led by Thor: Love and Thunder ($144.1M) May 6-8 ($222.3M), led by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4M) June 10-12 ($214.8M), led by Jurassic World: Dominion ($145.0M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $6.40B. That’s:

+97.7% this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($3.24B), down from +98.5% after last weekend.

-32.7% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($9.52B), up from -33.9% last weekend. The peak was around -29.5%, set in mid-July.

Top distributors

Universal ($1.40B) Paramount ($1.28B) Disney ($1.06B) Warner Bros. ($917.2M) Sony Pictures ($822.8M)

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: