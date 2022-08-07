Weekend Box Office: Bullet Train Arrives at $30M in Domestic Debut

Photo Credits: Sony Pictures ("Bullet Train"); Universal Pictures ("Easter Sunday")

‘Train’-ing day

Sony Pictures’ R-rated action-comedy Bullet Train was on the right track with a $30.1M debut, in line with pre-release projections.

[Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with director David Leitch here.]

Compared to other comparable R-rated action comedies of recent years, that’s above:

+3% above 2015’s Spy! ($29.0M)

+15% above 2021’s The Suicide Squad ($26.2M)

+46% above 2017’s Baby Driver ($20.5M)

However, it’s:

-47% behind 2014’s 22 Jump Street ($57.0M)

-26% behind 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , also starring Brad Pitt ($41.0M)

-22% behind 2013’s The Heat ($39.1M)

-22% behind 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle ($39.0M)

-17% behind 2012’s 21 Jump Street ($36.3M)

-16% behind 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service ($36.2M)

Overseas, Bullet debuted with $32.4M, taking the top spot globally with $62.5M. Top markets included:

U.K. ($3.5M)

France ($3.1M)

Mexico ($3.0M)

Australia ($2.2M)

Saudi Arabia ($1.9M)

Germany ($1.5M)

Spain ($1.4M)

Japan, where the film actually takes place, won’t debut until September 1.

Not such super pets

Last weekend, Warner Bros.’ animated DC League of Super-Pets opened with $23.0M, below pre-release expectations. This weekend, it falls -51% to $11.2M and second place. That sophomore frame drop is steeper than:

2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (-26%)

July’s Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (-39%)

2019’s The Secret Life of Pets 2 (-48%)

2021’s PAW Patrol: The Movie (-49%)

2016’s Central Intelligence (-49%)

However, it was equal to or less than:

2016’s The Secret Life of Pets (-51%)

2021’s Clifford the Big Red Dog (-51%)

2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level (-55%)

July’s Minions: The Rise of Gru (-57%)

2021’s Spirit Untamed (-58%)

Overseas, League stands at $38.3M, for $83.4M globally. Top market totals to date include:

U.K. ($7.6M) Mexico ($4.3M) France ($3.0M) Spain ($2.1M) Germany ($1.8M) Brazil ($1.8M) Argentina ($1.4M) Poland ($1.2M) Saudi Arabia ($1.0M)

A bad miracle

Universal’s sci-fi horror-thriller Nope began two weekends ago with $44.3M, somewhat below pre-release projections which were generally around $48M-$55M.

Compared to writer-director Jordan Peele’s prior films, that opening was +31% above 2017’s Get Out ($33.3M) but -38% below 2019’s Us ($71.1M).

In its second frame, it fell -58%. That was steeper than Get Out (-15%, one of the mildest sophomore drops in recent memory due to terrific word of mouth) and Us (-53%).

Now in its third frame, it falls -54% to $8.5M and third place.

With a $97.9M total domestically, through the equivalent point in release it’s running:

-35% behind Us ($152.3M)

-34% behind 2018’s Halloween ($150.2M)

-25% behind 2018’s A Quiet Place ($131.2M)

-11% behind Get Out ($110.7M) – Nope was running ahead of Get Out through their first 13 days, but Get Out overtook it on day #14.

-10% behind 2021’s A Quiet Place Part II ($109.3M)

Less than -1% behind 2017’s Split ($98.5M)

+10% above 2019’s Glass (88,668,895)

+14% above 2021’s Halloween Kills ($85.8M, premiering day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and on Peacock)

Thor ranks #4

Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Thor: Love and Thunder debuted with the #30 opening weekend of all time ($144.1M), then fell to the #73 second weekend of all time ($46.6M).

Then it fell out of the top 100 all time for its third weekend and beyond. In this, its fifth frame, the film falls -42% to $7.6M and fourth place.

Thunder has now earned $316.0M domestically. Compared to the equivalent point in release, that’s:

+86% above 2011’s Thor ($169,122,948)

+63% above 2013’s Thor: The Dark World ($193,711,187)

+8% above 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok ($291,633,535)

-18% below May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($388,633,292)

-9% below March’s The Batman ($349,203,396) – The Batman was running behind Thunder through their first nine days, but overtook it on day #10.

Overseas, Hammer stands at $382.8M, for $698.9M globally. Top market totals to date include:

U.K. ($40.3M) Australia ($28.6M) Mexico ($27.5M) South Korea ($22.6M) Brazil ($21.2M) France ($20.3M) Germany ($16.7M) India ($16.2M) Indonesia ($12.6M) Spain ($10.8M)

It was all yellow

Universal / Illumination’s animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru earned the:

#59 opening weekend of all time ($107.0M)

#75 second weekend ($46.1M)

#80 third weekend ($26.8M)

#74 fourth weekend ($18.0M)

Last frame, it fell out of the top 100 on its fifth weekend. That continues this frame, its sixth, with a -35% drop to $7.1M and fifth place.

Gru has now earned $334.5M domestically. Through the equivalent point in release, that’s:

+50% above 2010’s Despicable Me ($222,197,390)

Less than +1% above 2013’s Despicable Me 2 ($334.4M) – didn’t debut on a Friday

+6% above 2015’s Minions ($312.9M)

+38% above 2017’s Despicable Me 3 ($240.9M)

Overseas, Gru stands at $423.3M, for $757.8M globally. Top market totals to date include:

U.K. ($44.0M) Mexico ($36.8M) Australia ($28.2M) Germany ($26.1M) Japan ($20.0M) France ($19.9M) Brazil ($18.9M) Spain ($18.1M)

Mach 11

After debuting with “only” the #41 opening weekend of all time ($126.7M), Paramount’s action-adventure sequel Top Gun: Maverick remained in the top-10 for every subsequent frame:

#8 second weekend of all time ($90.0M)

#10 third weekend of all time ($51.8M)

#3 fourth weekend of all time ($44.6M), behind only American Sniper and Avatar .

#4 fifth weekend of all time ($29.6M), behind only American Sniper , Avatar , and Titanic .

#4 sixth weekend of all time ($25.5M), behind only Avatar , American Sniper , and Frozen .

#7 seventh weekend of all time ($15.5M), behind only Avatar , Titanic , Home Alone , American Sniper , Frozen , and Gran Torino .

#8 eighth weekend of all time ($12.3M), behind only Titanic , Avatar , American Sniper , 1993’s Aladdin , Frozen , Chicago , and Home Alone .

#6 ninth weekend of all time ($10.2M), behind only Titanic , Avatar , 1987’s Platoon , Forrest Gump , and Frozen .

#10 tenth weekend of all time ($8.4M), behind only Titanic , Avatar , Home Alone , The King’s Speech , 1993’s Aladdin , Silver Linings Playbook , 1990’s Driving Miss Daisy , Frozen , and 1999’s Shakespeare in Love .

Now it finally falls out of that top-10 tier. This weekend, it ranks as the still-impressive #17 eleventh weekend of all time, after declining a mild -16% to $7.0M and sixth place.

Among the films whose eleventh weekend beat it include such 20th century releases as 1982’s On Golden Pond, 1985’s Beverly Hills Cop, 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 1993’s Aladdin, 1991’s Home Alone, and 1977’s original Star Wars.

Overseas, Maverick stands at $690.0M, for $1.35B globally – the top film of 2022 both globally and domestically. Top overseas market totals to date include:

U.K. ($96.2M) Japan ($78.7M) Australia ($60.9M) France ($51.6M) South Korea ($61.0M) Germany ($32.6M)

Sunday morning coming down

Universal’s family comedy Easter Sunday opened with $5.2M in eighth place, about in line with pre-release projections.

The film, about a Filipino-American family, had an estimated 37% Asian-American audience, versus only 31% white (along with 15% Hispanic and 11% black).

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $91.2M, which is:

6% below last weekend’s total ($97.7M), when DC League of Super-Pets led with $23.0M.

+16% above the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($78.6M), when Jungle Cruise led with $35.0M, debuting day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+.

-38% below the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($148.9M), when Hobbs & Shaw led with $60.0M.

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $4.95B. That’s:

2.88x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($1.71B), down from 2.93x after last weekend.

-30.4% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($7.12B), down from -30.5% last weekend. The peak was -29.5%, set in mid-July.

Top distributors

Universal ($1.15B) Paramount ($1.11B) Disney ($852.1M) Warner Bros. ($657.9M) Sony Pictures ($582.6M)

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: